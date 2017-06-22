LCCI chief holds B2B meetings with his Australian counterparts

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The LCCI President Abdul Basit had a number of result-oriented B2B meetings with his Australian counterparts during his business visit to Australia. These meetings would pave way to joint ventures between the businessmen of the two countries in the sectors of power generation, Packaging, Plastic, Agriculture, Livestock & Food Products and Agriculture Machinery & Implements says a message received here.

The LCCI President successfully conveyed the message at every forum in Australia about the profitable investment opportunities in Pakistan and invited the potential Australian investors to avail these opportunities at maximum. Moreover, he also emphasized to explore avenues to expand bilateral trade particularly in agriculture sector, mining, science & technology, food products especially rice, fruits, textile made-ups and auto parts so that the trade volume could be enhanced at certain level among these countries. He also conveyed that Pakistan condemns terrorism and clarified that the government has taken very bold steps to curtail extremism and in this regard necessary measures have also been taken to improve the law and order situation in Pakistan.

Abdul Basit said that Australian investors should come forward and explore the huge potential exists in Pakistan which is fast becoming good destination for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in South Asia. He said that said that Australian technology and experience in Power Generation, Agriculture, Livestock, Sports goods, Information Technology, Health and Education sectors of Pakistan could play important role for economic uplift of the country. Abdul Basit said that with extensive natural resources, including oil and natural gas reserves, the fourth-largest coal reserves in the world and potential for hydropower, Pakistan offers marvelous opportunities to Australian businessmen.

He said that there are prospects for growth in trade and investment particularly in the field of agribusiness, education, mining for oil and gas exploration, IT & Communications and development of processed foods etc. He also stressed the need for an enhanced bilateral trade between the two countries. He said that both the countries can take the bilateral trade to USD 1 billion with some concerted efforts at public and private levels.

The LCCI President said that dairy and livestock sectors are growing well in Pakistan and there is still a tremendous potential of growth which can be explored through joint ventures between Pakistani and Australian businessmen. Similarly animal fattening projects are also picking up in Pakistan and the animals are being imported from Australia. Other important sectors are fresh fruit juices and beverages which promise excellent return on investments. He said that Pakistan was an agro-based economy but unfortunately, most of excessive agriculture produce wasted due lack of post harvest technology. He said that Pakistan was striving hard to strengthen its agro-based and dairy industry. He said that in this regard, the professional expertise of Australian agro-based industrial sector could be very helpful. He said that there is a vast scope of investment in horticulture, cattle and sheep breeding, processing, canning, packing, and preservation of fresh fruits and vegetables.

He said that existing trade volume does not match with the potential of the two countries therefore private sector of Pakistan and Australia should play for strengthening the economic ties between the two countries.

The LCCI President informed the Australian businessmen that Pakistani businessmen are keen to start joint ventures with their Australian counterparts. He called for sector-specific measures to expedite timely exchange of trade related information that would help business doing people of both countries to further strengthen their trade relations.