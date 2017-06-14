LCCI chief concerned over gulf b/w business community, FBR

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Abdul Basit, has expressed his dismay over reports that certain elements are trying to widen the gulf between the business community and the FBR over the issue of ongoing tax authorities’ raids at the local business premises. Mr Basit said it had come to his notice that some tax officials had sent a memo to the Board high-up to get a police case registered against the chamber’s SVP Amjad Jawa, accusing of hurling threats against the tax authorities. He pointed out that the FBR raids had created a lot of bad blood between the businessmen and the Board and led to unrest in the markets, forcing the business community to organise protests demonstrations against maltreatment being meted out to them at the hands of the FBR authorities. “During one such protests at the LCCI, our senior vice president had given a strong statement in the heat of the moment. Now his remarks are being taken out of the context and misconstrued as threats to the FBR staff.