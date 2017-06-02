LCCI calls for methodology to reduce fiscal deficit

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has called for a new and sustainable methodology to defeat the challenge of budget deficit instead of depending on conventional ways like huge borrowing or burdening the existing taxpayers. The LCCI President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that budget deficit is one of the major economic indicators and unfortunately, country’s budget deficit always shown a discouraging image. They said that for ever and a day governments chosen an easy way of borrowing and burdening the existing taxpayers to bridge the gap between spending and revenues. Reluctantly, the government is allocating a major part of the budget for debt servicing. “Pakistan recorded a budget deficit equal to 4.90 percent of the country’s GDP in 2016. Government Budget in Pakistan averaged 1.84 percent of GDP from 1990 until 2016, reaching an all time high of 8.80 percent of GDP in 1990 and a record low of -8.80 percent of GDP in 2012”, they added. The LCCI office-bearers urged the government to cut its non development and administrative expenditures to reduce fiscal deficit.