LCCI calls for new strategy to boost exports

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Despite having bilateral and multilateral trade agreements with many countries, best merchandise and a lot of raw material for value addition, declining exports and swallowing trade deficit call for policy shift and a well-tailored strategy to tackle those factors that are contributing heavily to these economic ills.

The LCCI President Abdul Basit and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that according to the available data, Pakistan’s exports remained lower during the financial year 2015-16 and showed 12.1 percent decline with $20.81 billion as compared to $23.66 billion in the previous year. Likewise, they said, Country’s trade deficit to $26.1 billion in November 2016 as compared to $23 billion a year ago.