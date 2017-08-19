LCCI 2nd Export Trophy ceremony in Sept

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The IInd Export Trophy ceremony of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) will be held in September 2017, the chamber acting president Amjad Ali Jawa and vice-president Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, said.

While talking to a delegation of businessmen here at the Lahore Chamber, they said that objective of the event is to acknowledge the services of those exporters who have performed well despite manifold challenges and also to highlight the potential of export-oriented industries.

“There are six categories of trophy including Chief Minister Trophy, LCCI Golden Trophy, Best Export Brand Trophy, Best Woman Entrepreneur Exporter Trophy, Best Export Performance Trophy and Best Export Compliance Trophy,” they said.

They said the Lahore Chamber has always supplemented the government’s efforts aimed at economic revival and stability of the country. The LCCI 2nd Export Trophy event will help encourage the exporters to give boost to exports.