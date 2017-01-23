LB reps to resolve people’s problems

Sialkot

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said local bodies representatives will resolve problems of people and raise their living standard by ensuring early and smooth provision of basic facilities at their doorstep.

He said this while addressing a meeting of local elected representatives held at Municipal Committee Narowal on Sunday.

Chairman Narowal District Council Ahmed Iqbal, Chairman Municipal Committee Narowal Azharul Hassan Gillani and others were also present.

Ahsan Iqbal said the aim of local bodies system was to protect basic rights of people besides pledging to leave no stone unturned in serving the masses.

He also pledged to ensure the integrity of elected LB representatives besides announcing to start public welfare and socio-economic development-oriented projects in Narowal on priority.—NNI