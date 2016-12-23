LB polls bring trouble for patients; minor dies, Shahbaz takes notice

Faisalabad

A four month old boy died and a large number of Patients on Thursday faced massive trouble to reach the government hospital as all the ways to civil hospital in Faisalabad were blocked due to local body elections.

The local administration had not even left the roads to civil hospital open and Faisalabad had been sealed completely for the selection of 181 candidates in local body elections.

A four-month old boy lost his life in the hospital because he could not be taken to the hospital on time. His parents had brought him from Gojra but due to the blockage of roads, the ambulance could not reach the hospital on time. The child was suffering from high fever.

After his death, the dead body could also not be taken out of the hospital on ambulance. The helpless parents moved out the child’s body on their hands. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has demanded to file minor’s death case against provincial minister Rana Sanaullah.

In another case, a girl named Rubina, resident of Madina Town, became unconscious and was taken to civil hospital on the shoulder of her father due to blockage of roads.

Earlier, all the gates of civil hospital had also been closed and no ambulance could enter in the hospital, however, only one gate had been opened after media highlighted the issue.

Meanwhile Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif took immediate notice of the incident and sought report from concerned authority within 24 hours.—APP