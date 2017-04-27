Laying track for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train commences

Lahore

Chairman of the Steering Committee for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project, Kh. Ahmad Hassan has revealed that preliminary work for laying track for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project has commenced at Islam Park station while first consignment of rolling stock from China will be received in June.

Presiding the weekly progress review meeting, here on Wednesday, Kh. Ahmad Hassan has said that a total of 27 trains, each comprising of five cars will be operated which will cover the end to end 27 kilometers journey in just 45 minutes for the benefit of two hundred and fifty thousand commuters daily, he informed.

He told a total of 11 elevated stations are being built along package-I of the project. Grey structure of six out of the 11 elevated stations along package-I, situated at Dera Gujjran, Islam Park, Salamat Pura, Mehmood Booti, Pakistan Mint and Railway station, has been completed and handed over to CR-NORINCO for executing relevant electrical and mechanical works, which would be completed in 105 days.

The meeting was told that construction work on all the 13 elevated stations along package-II of the project was in full swing and is scheduled to be completed by 15 July. Formworks for fabricating precast structures for construction of viaduct have been imported, casting yard has been prepared and work to precast transoms and U-tub girders for package-II will commence in first week of next month.

The meeting was further told that work for construction of a new area drain, from Haji Camp at Nichelson Road to river Ravi via Lakhshmi Chowk and Chouburji, will commence next week. The project has been divided into two packages and will be completed at a cost of Rs.2.16 billion.

Meeting was informed that 64 per cent civil work of the project has been completed. Progress on package-I from Dera Gujjaran, G.T.Road to Chouburji was81 per cent, on package-II from Choburji to Ali Town was 49 percent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 71 per cent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 54 per cent.

The meeting decided to rehabilitate the existing drain from Dera Gujjran to Suhk Nehr and constructing a new drain from this point to Coop Store for improving drainage in the area. The drain will be covered and footpaths will be constructed for the pedestrians. Ramps for convenience of special persons using wheel chairs will also be constructed along this footpath near stations of metro train.—INP