Lawyers to protest for labourers, peasants’ rights

Nazir Ahmed Chandio

MIRPURKHAS

Leader of Sindh Hari Mazdoor Jiddojahad Kanji Rano Bheel advocate has announced that a big long march will be launched on June 28 from Khipro to Hyderabad to acquire the attention of government for solutions of problems of labours and peasants and that will remained continue till 6 days. He was talking to media persons on Sunday. Advocate Aasan Das, Gianchand Kolhi, Hemandas Kolhi, Satram Sajan, Ismail Bijani, Dhanraj etc were also present on the accession. He said that we are struggling also for land reforms in Sindh and also to ensure availability of lands to landless peasants including women peasants’ so that they could get their livelihood. He said that recently standing committee of Senate Sudh Sama Quami Virsa had sought the comments from Sindh, Punjab and KPK governments till 15 July weather land reforms should be made in their provinces like Balochistan province or not.

He demanded the Sindh government to immediately convey its comments to above senate committee regarding land reforms was necessary in Sindh as more than peasants and labours were deprived of their rights and lands because in past feudals under a deep conspiracy had given government lands to their favorites persons instead of poor peasants with the help of bureaucrats. He said that there was must need of fair and transparent policy of government to give the government lands to genuine peasants while big landlords lands should also be distributed among the peasants in the province under the land reforms. He said that Hari courts should also be established on district level in the province to give justice to the poor peasants.

He urged the government to ensure entry of the name of peasants in Khasra book because still under revenue record no any peasant was registered in Khasra book that was violation of revenue rules. He further said that landlords and growers should be bound to give accounts of crops after harvesting of each crops.