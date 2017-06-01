Lawyers observe boycott of courts

Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin

Legal proceedings remained suspended at District Courts on Tuesday and Wednesday as lawyers observed boycott of courts. The court staff protested against a group of lawyers that forced a lady ADSJ to suspend legal work. While giving reasons of the boycott, DBA president told media persons the lady Additional Sessions Judge misbehaved with lawyers.

He alleged this judge is in habit of changing judgments after pronouncing the same in the court. He said the matter was taken up with DSJ who promised to settle the rift amicably. But on Wednesday morning police was deployed around the court to harass the lawyers. This stoked lawyers to continue strike.

He said lawyers had asked the judge to get himself posted out within three days, otherwise they would continue boycott of courts till acceptance of their demand. On the other hand Senior Civil Judge when talking to media rebutted allegations of lawyers. He said the lady ADSJ rejected an appeal relating to stay order and that annoyed the lawyers as it was against their expectations.

He said the lawyers on Tuesday also forced the Judge to suspend legal work. As a protest against misconduct of lawyers, the court staff was wearing black armbands; he said and added this is a peaceful protest demonstration.