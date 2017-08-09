Lawyers observe ‘black day’ to morn Quetta Hospital tragedy

SC questions Balochistan govt over lack of progress in bombing case

Quetta

The lawyers’ community is observing ‘black day’ today to mourn the August 8, 2016 Civil Hospital suicide bombing, which killed 73 people including 56 lawyers and left scores injured. Balochistan High Court Bar Association (BHCBA) also observed strike to mark the first anniversary of the tragedy. BHCBA president Shah Mehmood Jatoi, speaking to Geo News, said lawyers began their province-wide strike on Monday and will boycott the court duties during the three-day strike.

Awami National Party has called for a strike in various cities including Chaman, Ziarat, Zhob, Pishin and Musakhel in memory of those who lost their lives in the deadly bombing and to express solidarity with the families of the victims of the Civil Hospital attack. Shops and markets remained closed today while educational institutes also were closed in observance of the strike. Bar associations arranged for recitations of the Holy Quran for the victims of the bombing. Last month, the Supreme Court, which took suo motu notice of the tragedy, questioned the Balochistan government over lack of progress in the Quetta bombing case.

SC questions Balochistan govt over lack of progress in Quetta bombing case: The three-member bench, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, also expressed anger over the lack of implementation of recommendations submitted by the apex court’s commission over the attack. The Quetta attack raised several questions over governance, a notice sent by the registrar office read, adding that due to insufficient facilities at the hospital several lives which could have been saved were wasted. ‘The serious injured were compelled to be shifted from Civil Hospital to the CMH and other hospitals outside the province. The post disaster scenario is not encouraging either. It appears that the incident has been forgotten and no headway has been made in either tracing the culprits or to mobilise state resources to prevent such occurrences in future,’ Justice Esa had stated.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday paid tribute to the lawyers massacred by terrorists in Quetta on this day last year. In a message on the first anniversary of Quetta massacre of lawyers, the PPP Chairman said the government should implement National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit. He said that bombing of lawyers in Quetta was an attack on the country and its constitution as those upholding the ideology of Father of the Nation and ‘our Constitution gifted by Shaheed Zufilkar Ali Bhutto are the key target of terrorists’, said a press release.

Bilawal Bhutto was of the view that culprits involved in Quetta attack have not been caught even after one year adding that entire nation and the PPP are the heir of our martyrs including Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who were physically silenced by terrorism. He said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto challenged the monster of terrorism, embraced martyrdom and showed the nation the path to defend and protect the country and the Constitution. ‘Brothers, sisters, sons and daughters of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto would continue this fight,’ he pledged. Bilawal Bhutto said that Quetta martyrs wound continue to be revered and remembered for their sacrifices and whole nation share the pain and grief of their families.—APP