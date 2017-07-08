Lawyers locked up court after clash with ADSJ

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Dozens of the angry lawyers on Friday locked up a court after exchange of the hot words with a judge in the premises of District Courts. According to details, during hearing of a murder case in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ikram ul Haq, the President District Bar Association (DBA) Sialkot Ch Shaukat Ali Advocate and the judge exchanged hot and harsh words after which dozens of other lawyers also gathered and locked up the court room as a protest and chanted slogans against the said judge.

Later on the lawyers observed total boycott of the courts and while talking to the media the president DBA Ch Shaukat Ali advocate, secretary Zahid Salim Bajwah advocate and others while talking to the newsmen.