Lawyers for early settlement of Kashmir issue

Altaf Hamid Rao

Mirpur (Ajk)

The day-long Jammu & Kashmir State National Lawyers Conference, concluded here late Saturday with a unanimous demand for early settlement of the much-delayed Kashmir issue, entirely in line with the aspirations of the people of the State, seeking the reunification of all parts of, what it called, the divided state as it was existed on August 15, 1947.

The conference was hosted by Mirpur Bar Association to emphasize upon both India and Pakistan to move for a meaningful process for the settlement of the lingering Kashmir issue without further loss of time – considering it not a territorial dispute – rather an issue which involved the fate of about 20 million people of internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan State.

Eminent and seasoned legal expert Rasheed A. Rizvi, President Pakistan Supreme Court Bar Association and Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick, ex Chief Justice of AJK High Court, were the Chief Guests at two sessions of the conference.

President Mirpur Bar Association Zulfiqar Ahmed Raja Advocate presided over the moot attended by the lawyers including office bearers of various bar associations from different parts of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

However, despite the invitation to the lawyers from Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir by the host, non of the guests from IOK could attend the conference for the reasons best known to them.