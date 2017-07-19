Lawyers boycott courts today to press for PM & Co’s resignation

Zubair Qureshi

Lawyers of the twin cities on the call of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) are set to boycott courts today (Wednesday) and hold rallies to press Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to resign and announce their replacements.

According to the President of the IHC Bar, Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, there would no court work on Wednesday and the lawyers would hold protest and strike in line with the PBC resolution and to express solidarity with the Supreme Court of Paksitan.

Since the legal fraternity has always been staunch supporter for upholding the Rule of Law, supremacy of the Constitution, independence of judiciary and strengthening of democratic system in the country, it will fully support the Hon’ble Supreme Court and will not hesitate to foil any attempt on the part of the Ruling Party to influence and undermine the dignity and prestige of the Supreme Court, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The lawyers’ apex body has demanded punitive action against the ‘ruling elite’ under the NAB law and their prosecution for perjury. They have also condemned the constant campaign of vilification by Members of the Ruling Party against the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and the Superior Judiciary and requested the Supreme Court to initiate contempt proceedings against them.

Lawyers have also appealed the Members of the Bar across the country to observe complete strike on Wednesday (today) not only for pressing demands of resignation by PM, CM Punjab and Finance Minister but also for expressing solidarity with the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the JIT.