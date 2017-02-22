Lawyers boycott court hearings against Charsadda attack

Peshawar

The legal fraternity across Khyber Pakththunkhwa today boycotted the court hearings in protest against terror attack on lower courts in Tangi Tehsil of Charsadda district and growing incidents of terror attacks against the judiciary in the country.

The call for boycott court hearing was meant to press the KP government for making the courts premises more secure and safe , said Yousaf Ali Khan General Secretary Peshawar High Court Bar Association while talking to APP.

Our only demand from the KP Government was to take solid measures for making the court precincts more safe, he explained. He admitted the fact that nobody could stop the suicide bomber from hitting the target but through cogent security measures such incidents could be minimized.

He was of the view that the government and law enforcing agencies should coordinate with each other in tackling such ticklish issues through intelligence sharing. The lawyers community strongly condemned such barbaric acts in the country.—APP