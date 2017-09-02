Lawyers bodies pass resolution against Trump’s statement

Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) and Lahore Bar Association (LBA) passed a resolution opposing US President Donald J Trump’s recent statement against Pakistan. The resolution was passed in joint general house meeting which was chaired by LHCBA President Zulifqar Chaudhry.

The resolution stated that America was blaming Pakistan for its failure in Afghanistan.

The resolution further stated that terrorists from India and Afghanistan were involved in more than 90 percent terrorism incidents in Pakistan.

America failed to control Taliban in Afghanistan and now it was hatching conspiracy to spread the war field to Pakistan, it added.

The resolution asked the government to take notice of statements of Indian army chief and the US General John W Nicholson and adopt an effective strategy to deal with present situation.

Bar representatives and others addressed the meeting whereas a large number of lawyers were also present on the occasion.—APP

