Lawyers advised to respect seniors

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Justice, Lahore High Court (LHC), Sadaqat Ali Khan Saturday emphasized upon the lawyers to respect their seniors which was only way to become successful in profession. He said this while addressing the members of District Bar here.

On the occasion, District and Sessions Judge, Sohail Nasir, Justice Muhammad Bashir Piracha and civil judges were also present. Sadaqat Ali Khan said that judges and lawyers should work for the supremacy of law and to provide justice to the people.

He said that Chief Justice, LHC, Mansoor Ali Shah has very clearly said that no corrupt judge would be allowed to sit in the court and justice would be ensured to masses at every cost.

He said that complaint cells had been established in all the police stations to resolve the problems of peoples specially in registration of FIRs and to actual hurdles in delivery of justice to the aggrieved party.

He lauded that Chief Justice of Pakistan for taking suo moto notices to deliver justice to those who were not in position to knock the door of courts. Earlier Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan administered oath to the newly elected office bearers of District Bar Attock.