Laws major tool in protecting human rights

City Reporter

Laws are major tool in promoting and protecting human rights as they play a vital role in well-being of the society.

Justice (Retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal said this while addressing a two-day training on “Humanity, Altruism and Citizenship in Pakistan” held at Government College University (GCU) here on Monday.

The training was organised by the Government College University in collaboration with Human Rights and Centre for policing and security.

She said that critical understanding of education was important to handle things in a mature manner.

During the first session of the training, legal aspects of human rights came under discussion. Speakers shared their ideas for ensuring improvement in the society in this regard.

In second session of the training, significance of peace in Islamic society and conflict management was debated.

Government College University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, Human Rights Regional Director Lubna Mansoor and others were present on the occasion.