Lawmakers pay rich tributes to Punjab CM for his hard work

City Reporter

Lawmakers and leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N Sunday paid rich tributes to Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif over his hard work. MPA Majid Zahoor said that the Punjab chief minister had made special and concerted efforts for the success of 1230-megawatt Haveli Bahadur Shah plant. He commended the leadership qualities of CM Shahbaz Sharif with regard to transparency and speedy completion of various projects in the province.

MPA Rana Mehmood-ul-Hassan said that 1320-megawatt Sahiwal Coal-Power Project will also be completed in a record period of time.He said that people were happy over transparency and speedy completion of the projects in the province, adding that the credit goes to the government of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

Senator Najma Hameed said that all projects carried out by the PML-N government, both in Centre and the province, are proving fruitful. She said that ongoing energy projects would be completed throughout the country well before time.

Talking to media persons, PML-N leader and MNA Chaudhry Nasir Iqbal Bosal said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif have shown unprecedented commitment in completion of Haveli Bahadur Shah gas-power plant in a record period of time. He talked about the achievements made in a short period of time with regard to this plant.

Bosal said that the Punjab government saved Rs 112 billion in energy projects.