Lawmaker upset over use of word ‘minority’ for non-Muslim Pakistanis

Zubair Qureshi

A member of the National Assembly of Pakistan hailing from Hindu community at a seminar on ‘Electoral Reform in Pakistan’ at a local hotel here on Tuesday expressed his reservations over the use of ‘minority’ for the non-Muslims of the country. PML-N MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani who represents rich business community of Hindus of Sindh and was elected on reserved seat in the National Assembly said that we should discourage the use of word “Minorities” for the non-Muslims in our daily talk as it reflects a narrow mindset.

He said that Pakistan’s constitution also uses the word ‘Non-Muslim’ instead of minorities. Dr Kumar further demanded the right of dual vote for non-Muslim citizens can be compared with the right of dual vote which is in vogue in Azad Kashmir.

“Dual vote is there so that we could elect our representative while using our right of vote in democratic system of Pakistan and if the performance of our elected representative is not satisfactory then we could brought them for accountability,” he said.

Dr Ramesh Kumar was of the view that all those living in Pakistan are Pakistanis and green and feel pride in this fact. The colour of our national flag is green and white and it is representative of all the residents of Pakistan irrespective of their religion. White color particularly represents peace. Dr Ramesh Kumar also quoted the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s maiden speech to the first Constituent Assembly of Pakistan, where he said that every community member in Pakistan is Pakistani and would be allowed to spend his/her life according to his/her religion.

Dr Ramesh Kumar, while commenting on the current electoral process, regretted that non-Muslim representatives are being selected by winning political parties on the basis of personal liking or disliking. He said that Pakistan development was linked with democratic system and real democracy will flourish only when every citizen, Muslim or Non-Muslim, will use the power of right to vote.