Lawbreakers netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 21 lawbreakers including seven suspected dacoits besides recovering 10780 grams charras, nine 30 bore pistols with 43 rounds from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gungmandi police rounded up Altaf for having 1080 charras. Waris Khan police arrested Tahir and recovered 2200 grams charras. 1100 grams charras was recovered from the possession of Khan Zaib and 1050 grams charras from Akbar.

Saddar Baroni police apprehended Gulshan with 1150 grams charras.

Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons and drugs.

Meanwhile, City police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid near Children Park area in its jurisdiction and held three suspected dacoits.—APP