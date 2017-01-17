Lawbreakers nabbed drugs, liquor, weapons recovered

Rawalpindi

Police have arrested 11 lawbreakers besides recovering 990 grams charras, 25 liter wine, 10 bottles of liquor, three pistols 30 bore with eight rounds from their possession. According to Police spokesman, Rattamral police held Zahid Ali for having 210 grams charras. Pirwadhai police netted Imran for carrying 510 grams charras. Saddar Baroni police arrested Hassan Shah with 270 grams charras.

Pirwadhai police recovered 20 liter wine from possession of Mohsin. New Town police seized 15 liter wine and rounded up Riaz and Imtiaz Ali. Waris Khan police apprehended Muhammad Naeem a kite seller and recovered kites and kite flying string rolls. R.A.Bazar police arrested Zar Khan who was involved in illegal LPG decanting.

Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police with the cooperation of Red Crescent have set up a medical camp at Police Line number one to diagnose Hepatitis B and C among the cops.

City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi on Monday inaugurated the camp and gave his blood sample for Hepatitis B and C test. The blood samples of all cops will be collected and those diagnosed B or C positive, will also be vaccinated.—APP