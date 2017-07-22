Lawbreakers including two gamblers netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 32 lawbreakers including two gamblers besides recovering 6720 grams charras, 74 liter liquor, 2625 bottles of liquor and six pistols 30 bore with 40 rounds from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Bani police netted Alam Zaib for having 620 grams charras while Safdar and Abdul Qudoos were sent behind the bars for possessing 1300 and 520 grams charras respectively. R.A.Bazar police nabbed Ghulam Abbas with 1105 grams charras and Owais with 1100 grams charras. Jatli police also recovered 1120 grams charras from Adnan.—APP