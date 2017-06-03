Lawbreakers including gamblers rounded up

Rawalpindi

Police have arrested 13 lawbreakers including six gamblers besides recovering 480 grams charras, five liter liquor, three pistols 30 bore with eight rounds, five mobile phones and Rs 5270 cash stake money from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gangmandi police arrested Hamad with 120 grams charras. New Town police netted Sajjad with 110 grams charras.

Naseerabad police recovered 250 grams charras and arrested Kamran.

Naseerabad police rounded up Nadeem for having five liter liquor. Rattamral police apprehended Bilal on recovery of an illegal 30 bore pistol and three rounds. Kahuta police held Usman for possessing a 30 bore pistol and two rounds. Kalar Syedan police arrested Suleman with a 30 bore pistol and three rounds.

Meanwhile Pirwadhai police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in main Pirwadhai Road area in its jurisdiction and rounded up six gamblers namely Qasim, Asghar, Bilal, Riaz, Akhtar and Amir who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards. Police also recovered Rs 5270 cash stake money and five mobile phones.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.—APP