Lawbreakers including gamblers netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 24 lawbreakers including eight gamblers besides recovering 7145 grams charras, 2000 grams opium, 19 liter liquor, two pistols 30 bore with 437 rounds, a 9mm pistol and two 12 bore rifles with 387 rounds from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattamral police held Abid for having 550 grams charras. Taxila police rounded up Khushal Khan for possessing 1475 grams charras. Saddar Wah police recovered 120 grams charras from Khadim and 250 grams charras from Saleem. Gujar Khan police also seized 1490 grams charras and nabbed Ahsan. Rawat police apprehended Asif with 1100 grams charras while Chontra police arrested Asif and Riaz for having 4000 grams charras.

Other accused were sent behind the bars for possessing liquor and illegal weapons. Meanwhile, Westridge police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Mehr Abad area in its jurisdiction and arrested Arif, Riaz, Ali, Sarwar, Waris and Abdul Ghaffar who were allegedly involved in gambling while playing cards.—APP