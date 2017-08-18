Lawbreakers including dacoits, renting rules violators netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 23 lawbreakers including four suspected dacoits and three renting rules violators besides recovering 360 grams charras, 55 liter liquor, 25 bottles of liquor, six pistols 30 bore with 53 rounds, a 12 bore rifle, one 8mm rifle, 9mm pistol, 35 explosive sticks and 35 detonators from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police held Shoukat for having 25 bottles of liquor. R.A.Bazar police rounded up Nadeem with 20 liter liquor. Civil Line police also recovered 10 liter liquor from the possession of Majid.

Other accused were sent behind the bars for having drugs, illegal weapons, liquor and other items.

Naseerabad police registered FIRs against Nazakat, Dawood and Ihtesham, who were Punjab Renting Rules violators.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Behar Colony in its jurisdiction and arrested four suspected dacoits namely Ubaidullah, Hamza, Najeebullah and Umair and recovered two 30 bore pistols with nine rounds and a motorcycle.—APP