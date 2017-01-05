Lawbreakers, gamblers arrested

Rawalpindi

Police have arrested 15 lawbreakers including four gamblers and two for watching obscene films besides recovering 4010 grams charras, 10 liter wine and two pistols 30 bore with eight rounds from their possession. According to details, Pirwadhai police held Arshad for having 1270 grams charras while Faisal Mahmood was sent behind the bars on recovery of 1250 grams charras.

Taxila police netted Munir Ahmed and recovered 1400 grams. 190 grams charras was also recovered from Muhammad Nabi. Gujar Khan police conducted a raid and recovered 10 liter wine from the possession of Naveed Tariq. —APP