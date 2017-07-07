Lawbreakers arrested; drugs, liquor, weapons recovered

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 18 lawbreakers besides recovering 3800 grams charras, 38 liter liquor, 10 bottles of liquor, three pistols 30 bore with 32 rounds and one 12 bore rifle from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police held Hassan for having 1250 grams charras.

R.A.Bazar police netted Mir with 300 grams charras. Morgah police rounded up Adnan for carrying 200 grams charras while Idrees was sent behind the bars for possessing 1200 grams charras.

Saddar Wah police nabbed Fahad on recovery of 500 grams charras. Jatli police held Jamsheed with 190 grams charras while another accused namely Hussain was booked for possessing 160 grams charras.

Similarly, City police arrested Kamran with 10 liter liquor. Pirwadhai police apprehended Haroon for having eight liter liquor. Saddar Wah police rounded up Nazakat for having 10 liter liquor. Mandra police nabbed Ishtiaq with five liter liquor.

Gujar Khan police also recovered five liter liquor from Ishtiaq and 10 liter liquor from Taj Muhammad.

Sadiqabad, Airport and Chontra police recovered three 30 bore illegal pistols with 24 rounds and a 12 bore rifle from the possession of Jahanzaib, Imran, Azhar and Zaheer. Race Course police netted Zubair a security ordinance violator.—APP