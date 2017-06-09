Lawbreakers arrested

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested eight lawbreakers including a foreign act violator besides recovering 140 grams charras, 16 liter liquor, 15 bottles of liquor, two pistols 30 bore with six rounds from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gungmandi police netted Bakhtiar for having 140 grams charras. Civil Line police arrested Amjad for possession 16 liter liquor. Saddar Baroni police recovered 10 bottles of liquor from Owais while five liquor bottles were recovered from Shahid Hassan. Race Course police arrested Ethasham for carrying a 30 bore pistol with four rounds and Usama on recovery of a 30 bore pistol and two rounds. Naseerabad police nabbed Saifullah on recovery of a dagger. Meanwhile, Saddar Baroni police apprehended Adnan, a Foreign Act violator.—APP