Law & order, implementation of National Action Plan discussed

The Inspector General of Sindh, A.D. Khawaja, on Tuesday presided over a follow up meeting of the Apex Committee. The meeting held at the Central Police Office (CPO) here reviewed the law and order situation as well as measures pertaining to the implementation of the National Action Plan.

A police statement said that the IGP directed that no construction work be allowed on the government land without the permission of the Sindh Home Department. Steps be taken for on-going work carrying out without permission. IGP directed that distribution of hate literature in the province should be strictly stopped and stern action be taken against those involved in this. Loudspeaker act be implemented in its true spirit.

Additional DIG CTD and Special Branch were asked to review the fourth schedule list and it be reviewed in detail after every three months. Additional IG Special Branch was asked that security audit of all the main mazars in the province be carried out.

The meeting also reviewed matters pertaining to the security of the Central Jail and DIG Karachi East was appointed as the focal person for strengthening further security measures and deployment of additional personnel. The IGP directed that more effective steps for taken for curbing the street crimes.

The meeting also considered the pace of investigation so far in the cases of the personnel who lost their lives in the areas of East and West ranges of police. The IGP instructed that the action against narcotics dens and of other social ills, be speeded up. He also directed that foolproof security be arranged for Chinese and other foreign nationals. —APP

