Law in India

If the Government of India has passed a law that forbids the sale and transportation of cows and buffaloes for slaughter, then why are the big butcher houses of India owned by Hindus slaughtering the animals and exporting its meat to other countries of the world?

Also, why are Hindus selling leather belts, bags, etc made of cow or buffalo skin? If Muslims are punished for selling and consuming beef, the same should apply to Hindus for selling products made out of cow or buffalo skin.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

