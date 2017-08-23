Law followed in appointment of CDA chairman, IHC told

Staff Reporter

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Afnan Karim Kundi Tuesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the government had followed all legal procedures in the appointment process of Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz as acting chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

He said there was no law that restricted the appointment of Mayor Islamabad as acting chairman of the CDA. Aziz could hold the post of CDA chairman in accordance with the law, he apprised the single bench of Justice Athar Minallah. The AAG completed his arguments on the petition filed by a citizen Farrukh Nawaz Bhatti through his counsel Hasnain Ibrahim Kazmi challenging the appointment of Sheikh Anser Aziz as acting CDA chairman.