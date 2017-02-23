Law enforcers to carry out elaborate combing of bus stands, guest houses

Teams constituted for 24-hour security monitoring of Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Zubair Qureshi

In order to ensure peace and harmony in the twin cities and prevent any untoward incident, the interior ministry has constituted two separate teams comprising police and security officials of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to work round-the-clock. This was decided in a high-level meeting chaired by the Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan here Wednesday.

The Interior Minister also ordered FIA and the PTA to crackdown all those elements involved in uploading controversial materials on internet that hurt religious sentiments of certain segments of society. The meeting was attended by Secretary Interior, Sector Commander Punjab Rangers, Chief Commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, IG Islamabad, RPO Rawalpindi and senior administration and police officials of the capital city and Rawalpindi.

The first team comprising four-member each in ICT and Rawalpindi will be deployed for 24-hour monitoring and surveillance and will be supported by Special Branch.

The second team would monitor combing operations on daily basis with second tier support to be provided by Punjab Rangers for apprehending terrorists, their facilitators or any anti-state elements within the capital city and its adjoining areas. Reviewing security of schools, academic institutions and other important buildings in the twin cities, the Minister directed effective coordination between Police and Rangers.

He observed that the security of all academic institutions should be ensured. Minister also ordered ICT administration to chalk out a comprehensive security plan for all Dargahs and shrines within three days. Taking note of closure of some shrines a few days ago by the ICT administration, the Minister observed that the response to any threat is provision of greater security rather than closing of shrines to the public. Nisar also reviewed progress into Traffic Management Plan that has been put in place by the administration of the twin cities in order to ease traffic congestion and to facilitate public.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police have decided to conduct fresh survey in all jurisdictions of its police stations with the purpose to get first-hand information about the tenants or others residing in various areas and also to know about their background. The decision to this effect has been made by SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani in pursuance of National Action Plan and all Zonal SPs have been directed to start this exercise immediately. SSP Islamabad has directed all police officials to conduct survey in their respective areas and gather information about all the persons residing in their respective jurisdictions. He said that complete information should be maintained about the history of people permanently or temporarily residing there.