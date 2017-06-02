Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak met with Chinese State Councilor Guo Shengkun here Thursday and the two sides agreed to further enhance cooperation in various fields including law enforcement.

Guo, who is also China’s minister of public security, expressed his hope that China and Malaysia can align their strategic development synergies under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and help boost the continuous advancement of the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership.

Guo highlighted the upward momentum in law enforcement cooperation between the two countries, saying that fruitful results have been achieved and have become an important part and main driver of bilateral ties.

He noted that China is willing to work together with the Malaysian side to enhance their cooperation in areas such as anti-terrorism, drug control, crackdown on telecom fraud, cyber security and pursuit evasion.

For his part, the Malaysian prime minister said the country is willing to enhance communications and cooperation with China in a bid to take bilateral ties to new heights.

Najib asked Guo to convey his regards to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, and also expressed his appreciation for being invited to attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing last month.—Xinhua