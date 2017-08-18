Launching of Consulate General at Melbourne

Melbourne

The Government of Pakistan has decided to establish a Consulate General in Melbourne. It was formally launched by Ms Naela Chohan, on the other day.

The event coincided with the commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence and the Seventieth year of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Australia, says a press release received here today from Melbourne, Australia.

It was an important occasion to underscore the interest of the Government of Pakistan to further strengthen the relations with Australia and to promote bilateral trade, investment and increased cooperation in education, agriculture and health sectors.

In addition to that the Consulate General, once established, would facilitate the ever-growing Pakistani diaspora in Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania. Currently, more than 40% of Pakistani students in Australia are enrolled in Victorian Institutions.

Bruce Atkinson, President of the Legislative Assembly of Victoria was the Chief Guest at the event. Hon. Robin Scott MP, Minister of Finance and Multicultural Affairs of the Government of Victoria and Hon. Colin Brooks, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Victoria were the guests of honour. They welcomed the establishment of the Consulate General and congratulated the people of Pakistan on the 70th anniversary of their independence. The importance of promoting bilateral relations including parliamentary exchanges was highlighted and the positive role of Pakistani diaspora in progress and prosperity of Victoria was also appreciated.—PR