Launch of ‘Kohinoor: Story of World’s Most Infamous Diamond’

Zubair Qureshi

Eminent Scottish writer, historian and curator, William Dalrymple is scheduled to speak to a select gathering at the National Library today (Thursday) at the launch of his latest book ‘Kohinoor: The Story of the World’s Most Infamous Diamond.’ Oxford University Press (OUP) is hosting the event. It is also publishing the book here in Pakistan. Although settled in India, Dalrymple has a keen interest in Pakistan and since most of his books deal with the Raj period, he has quite a large readership in Pakistan. Dalrymple’s books have won numerous awards and prizes, including the Thomas Cook Travel Book Award, the Sunday Times Young British Writer of the Year Award, the Hemingway, the Kapuœciñski and the Wolfson Prizes.

He has been four times long-listed and once shortlisted for the Samuel Johnson Prize for non-fiction and is also one of the co-founders and co-directors of the famous annual Indian literature festival Jaipur Literature Festival. Dalrymple is accompanied by another celebrity broadcaster-turned author Anita Anand. She has also co-authored the book ‘Kohinoor’.