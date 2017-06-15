Laudable Chinese peace initiative

ACCORDING to Office of the Afghan President, China has offered to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan to resolve difference between the two countries. In a statement, it said the Chinese Foreign Minister would visit Kabul to discuss the issue and how it could be addressed.

This is yet another manifestation of sincerity of Chinese leadership in extending a helping hand to restore peace in war-torn Afghanistan. In fact, this is in line with the overall strategy of China, which believes in development-oriented and cooperative diplomacy as is reflected by launching of historic initiative of One Belt, One Road. China and Pakistan are in advance stages of implementation of CPEC and peace, stability in Afghanistan could have positive impact on the overall situation. China is also part of the quadrilateral Afghan peace process, which currently is suspended, and there are reports that Chinese Foreign Minister would also discuss the possibility of revival of this process. However, much depends on the attitude of Afghan government and new US administration, which is close to announcing its Afghanistan policy. So far Afghan government is not reciprocating to cooperative and goodwill gestures from Pakistan side and is playing into the hands of India, which has its own axe to grind. As for US administration is concerned, Defence Secretary James Mattis has hinted that the new policy would take into account regional situation especially impact of rivalry between Pakistan and India on situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan has been sensitising Washington that India should not be given responsibilities of watchman in Afghanistan as it has no credentials to play the role honestly. It is using Afghan soil against Pakistan and evidence in this regard has been shared with the United States. In this backdrop, the only option to deal with the problem would be to increase cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan and President Ghani should respond positively to the Beijing mediation offer.

