Latest equipment handed over to beautify Islamabad

No more swords to trim grass, damage vehicles along roads

Zubair Qureshi

Conventional methods of trimming grass with swords has often resulted in either grass falling on you and your vehicles or the sword itself falls on the vehicle causing irreparable damage. Residents of Islamabad have been complaining and demanding for an end to the sword’s use for years.

To their surprise and joy the CDA has taken first step in that direction. Mayor of Islamabad the other day handed over latest equipment to the Environment Wing of Capital Development Authority (CDA) which would replace old and redundant methods.

The equipment was handed over by by Mayor of Islamabad who is also Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Speaking on the occasion Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz said the equipment would enable the Environment Wing of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to beautify the city. Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi, Director General Environment, Dr. Sheikh Suleman and senior officers of concerned formations were also present.

Sheikh Anser Aziz said that Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) was taking all out measures for provision of latest machinery and devices, which would help improve the functions of Environment Wing, adding that handing over the modern machinery and devices to Environment Wing is a step toward the up-gradation of the Wing.

He said the world was adopting latest technology for rapid development; therefore we should also take maximum benefit of the new technologies and equipment to make Islamabad one of the most beautiful cities of the world by utilizing available resources and modern techniques.

MCI has equipped the Environment Wing with latest machinery in the first phase and in the next phase more machinery would be given to Environment Wing to shun the obsolete techniques.