Late but right

Dania Ali

Lahore

Keeping in view the current security situation, the decision by the provincial government to deploy paramilitary forces in Punjab is welcoming. Although the civil society is of the opinion that ‘it’s a wise decision but it’s too late’ but I believe that it is never too late to start doing what you want to do.

The need of the hour is to enhance the cooperation between all types of forces and intelligence networks in order to tackle any internal and external challenges. CM Shahbaz Sharif has rightly said that terrorists would be held accountable for every drop of blood. It is hoped that with the help of Rangers National Action Plan (NAP) would be implemented in its true letter and spirit and operation would be continue against terrorists, their supporters and financiers across the province.