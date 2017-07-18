Last date for admission at IIUI is July 21

Staff Reporter

Admissions process for Fall Semester 2017 in 9 faculties of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) is in full swing and last date for submission of forms and fee has been announced as July 21, 2017. A large number of applicants across the country, especially, from twin cities taking keen interest in admission of more than 100 degree programs at IIUI, while separate information desks in both male and female campuses have been established to facilitate the applicants.

Male applicants can call on 051-9019567 for any query, while female applicants can call on 051-9019327 for guidance regarding admission process.

Admission can be applied online (only) by visiting the website www.iiu.edu.pk where online form, eligibility criteria and fee structure has been given in detail.