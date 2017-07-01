Lasbela flood perishes eight, damages 20 houses

Lasbela

At least eight people were killed while 20 houses were damaged in Balochistan’s Lasbela district by flood that was caused by heavy rainfall.

According to details, the incident took place when flood water crossed Daro Hotel’s nullah at 3:am on Friday morning and washed away 20 houses constructed near it.

The rescue officials along with Edhi foundation timely took action and recovered the bodies of eight people while one person went missing whose search is still underway.

Rescue sources said that the local administration was taking precautionary measures and other process to tackle the flood whereas it has also assured to have launched rescue activities in the affected places. —INP