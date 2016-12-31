Larger bench formed, CJP not part of it

Panamagate case hearing on Jan 4

Zahid chaudhary

Islamabad

As was being forecast, soon after taking oath as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday constituted a five-judge larger bench to hear the Panama Papers case. He is not part of the bench.

The larger bench will hear the Panama case on January 4. It is headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa. Other members of the bench are: Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan.

Justice Amir Hani Muslim who was earlier part of proceedings in Panamagate case is not part of the new bench as according to sources; he had expressed his desire not to be included in the bench hearing the case citing personal reasons.

Proceedings in the case had ended on Dec 9 when the Supreme Court said that arguments from both sides would commence afresh when hearings resume in January. The court had to adjourn the proceedings to the first week of January because then chief justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali was about to reach superannuation on Dec 30.

Before adjourning the hearing, Justice Jamali had said, “These matters shall not be treated as part heard,” meaning that arguments from both sides would commence afresh when the proceeding resumes.

Earlier, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took oath as the 25th Chief Justice of Pakistan on Saturday. President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to Justice Nisar at a ceremony held at the presidency.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, chairman Senate, speaker National Assembly, federal ministers, services chiefs, parliamentarians, diplomats and judges of the apex court attended the ceremony.

Justice Nisar has been a judge of the apex court since Feb 18, 2010. Before that he was a judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC). He was appointed as the federal law secretary on March 29, 1997, the first member of the bar to be appointed to the important position.