Larger Asian tomato market in Badin needs attention

Sawan Khaskheli

Badin

Tomato is considered one of the major cash crops in district Badin along with other district Sujawal and Thatta districts on the coast of Sindh. The coast is more suitable for tomato and more than 45,000 hectares acres of standing crop can be seen in the different Taluka and union councils of the district. Usually tomato being the most important for food used as fruit and vegetable with its perfect flavor, color and taste.

The tomato is being retailed upto Rs10-20 in the towns and cities of the district in this season. Tomato is a comparatively short duration cash crop which gives high yield, depending on soil fertility, proper water, weather, temperature, and care. Due to its economic viability, growers always prioritize this crop and spare more lands for cultivation. Growers in district and its other parts do not receive benefit of subsidy on tomato crop from the side of government and in the comparison to this, Indian growers are benefited and sell their products cheaply. The tomato market Badin is considered a larger Asian tomato market where the business remained continue till six month probably from the months of October to March where more than 180-100 trucks loaded and exported on daily basis. Nowadays, markets of the tomato’s comes down due to high production and less demand of the product.

“We expend more than 50 thousand amount per acre but we received low than 30 thousand per acres on production and attained no support of the Govt” a small grower, Abdul Rashid said. He also added the crop was infected by a virus in some areas, but the authorities concerned were yet to understand the situation and help growers to avert more losses. Growers and farmers, who have observed ups and downs in terms of tomato crop productivity and shattering prices, said this year’s loss has compelled them to sell out tomato at Rs10 per kilogram in the local towns and cities.

“We are giving Rs300 per truck to the district administration and also shared Rs170 in term of commission to the contractors but Govt does not facilitated the business men” Abdullah Memon added.

Abdul Qadir Nohrio, Agriculture officer, told “The climate change and substandard seed in the market effects production of the tomato and also grower’s need of trainings regarding modern requirements of the crop” Other hand, tomato market owners of Badin demanded from Sindh Govt for the special attention of the Govt toward the production and fixing up the suitable sale rate. They also added that concrete pavement of the market and its lightening is hard need of the market. They also demanded for the provision of standard tomato seed under the provision of Govt Agriculture department.