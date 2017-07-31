Large number of candidates participate in entry test for admission to SMIU

Staff Reporter

The Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) held entry test for Fall 2017 in two shifts at a local hotel. An official of the institution said that a large number of candidates appeared in the test for different disciplines including Department of Business Administration, Commerce and Management Science, Computer Science, Media Studies and Communication, Environment Science and Education.

Out of fifteen hundred candidates who had applied Online for the admission for two hundred seats in all departments, nine hundred fifty students had submitted their forms along with required fees, and these students also gave test conducted by the univer- sity. The candidates had come from all parts of Sindh, because SMIU offers admissions on open merit.