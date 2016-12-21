Laptop distribution ceremony at PMAS-AAUR

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The Laptop distribution ceremony for the students under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday.

Chairman Metro Bus Project Muhammad Hanif Abbasi was the chief guest while Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad was the guest of honor and distributed laptops among the more than 1900 talented students, who were selected on merit from various disciplines/ departments of PMAS-AAUR. On the occasion, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, faculty members and large number of students were also present.

Chairman Metro Bus Project Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, while addressing to the students said that youth can play key role to build a nation and laptop scheme is to facilitate the students to get benefit of information technology so that they can prepare themselves for confronting the challenges of upcoming era. He said that present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Muhmmad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has launched many projects to empower the youth for better bright future of Pakistan. China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is one of the biggest examples of it, he added. He said that government is working hard to provide opportunities to the talented but needy students to fulfill their dreams and aspirations and become partner in the development and welfare of country. He urged the students to concentrate on their studies so that they could lead the nation. He lauded the efforts of PMAS-AAUR’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad in bringing up the University at par with the international standards and also admired the role of university in development of agriculture, livestock and the relevant zones.