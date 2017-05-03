Lap top scheme, scholarships encouraging students

Ejaz Malik

Gujranwala

Former vice president Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhary Salah ud Din Jamil said that education is very important aspect for prosperity and progress of any nation. To face the challenges of the world we should pay special attention to educate our new generation according to the modern technologies.

Private sector is playing a vital role to increase the literacy rate, government should provide all possible facilities to the private entrepreneurs in the education sector.

Addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony of a private school he further said that it is a matter of great appreciation that Punjab government is paying special attention to promote the education sector in the province. CM’s lap top scheme and distribution of scholarships are encouraging the brilliant students to complete their higher education.

Vice chairman Dastgir School Chaudhary Allah-ud-Din also addressed the ceremony and said parents should play their better role to make their child a good citizen and a successful person of the society. At the end chief guest distributed the prizes amongst the position holders.