Lao health official calls for breastfeeding

Vientiane

Deputy Minister of Health Phouthone Meuangpak has called on the Laotians to continue to promote breastfeeding on the occasion of the World Breastfeeding Week on Aug 1 to 7. “Breastfeeding helps newborns getting healthy. It acts as the child’s first vaccine by providing antibodies. It contributes to healthy growth and development, protecting children during their critical first two years, and the rest of their life,” Lao News Agency (KPL) quoted him as saying on Thursday.

World Breastfeeding Week 2017 is under theme “Sustaining Breastfeeding Together.”

“Breast milk is best for baby, and the benefits of breastfeeding extend well beyond basic nutrition. In addition to containing all the vitamins and nutrients baby needs in the first six months of life, breast milk is packed with disease-fighting substances that protect baby from illness,” said Phouthone.—Xinhua