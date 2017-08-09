Landslide in southwest China kills 24

Beijing

A landslide triggered by heavy rain killed at least 24 people in China’s mountainous south western province of Sichuan on Tuesday, state media reported. Extreme weather this summer has triggered a series of landslides and floods across the country, leaving scores dead and tens of thousands displaced. The latest disaster hit a village in Puge county at around 6 am, the official Xinhua news agency said, adding that four others were injured and one person remained missing.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, authorities estimated that 71 houses and five kilometers of roads had been destroyed, the Sichuan government information office said in a social media post.

A massive landslide in June killed at least 10 people and buried dozens of homes in a village in Sichuan after rains brought down a mountainside.

In July 63 people were killed by landslides and floods in the central province of Hunan. Some 1.6 million people were forced from their homes.—AFP