Landmark verdict

The landmark Supreme Court of Pakistan verdict disqualifying Nawaz Sharif as the country’s Prime Minister in the high-profile Panama Papers case is being hailed by a vast majority of population through the length and breadth of the country as well as abroad wherever Pakistanis live.

Since this historic verdict is being debate by all segments of the society, I find this verse from Surah Al–Waqi’ah of the glorious Quran to say and comment the best on it, among others, which reads as, “ As reward for what they used to do.”

All those who are slaves of ‘Nafs ammara’— the self that inclines one to wrongdoing — must read and reflect upon this verdict and try to be virtuous when in power and authority or even as individuals of the society.

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

