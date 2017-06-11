Landmark diplomatic achievement

IN a landmark development, Pakistan, on Friday, was formally admitted as full member of the prestigious Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at the 17th Meeting of the Heads of State Council of the organization in Astana, Kazakhstan. It has rightly been described as an important foreign policy milestone as membership of SCO would allow the country to forge collaboration with other member states and pursue its own foreign policy objectives of good neighbourly relations, promoting connectivity and creating congenial atmosphere for accelerated economic development.

Established in June 2001, SCO aims at protecting political interests of the member states and promoting security, economic and trade cooperation among them besides cooperating in efforts to address the challenge of terrorism. Given the fact that major focus of SCO has been on promoting regional security and tackling effectively the menace of terrorism through coordinated efforts, its decision to embrace Pakistan highlights the realization that Pakistan is part of the solution and not part of the problem. The grant of membership by this important forum also frustrates designs of India, which is trying its best to isolate Pakistan in the comity of nations at the force of negative propaganda. As an Observer, Pakistan worked diligently to promote the objectives of the organization and fulfilled all necessary requirements to gain its full membership. It is, indeed, an honour for Pakistan to be a member of a body that has become the largest geographical block in the world and has also now become the biggest block in terms of population with the inclusion of Pakistan and India. As Pakistan and China are actively pursuing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, which part of greater ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative of Beijing, there are brighter chances addition of new dimensions of cooperation among the member states. Experts also point out that SCO can be significant for Pakistan in helping the latter to strengthen its security against the non-conventional threats along with seeking new opportunities of economic cooperation with the regional economic and security powers. The organization can give Pakistan better options in terms of choices for regional partners, bringing it closer to Russia as well as the Central Asian Republics thereby facilitating its ambitions to have deeper and meaningful ties with CARs. Given potential for mutual cooperation among member states, SCO can prove to be a harbinger of economic revolution in the region if it gives serious thought to the idea of Chinese leaders for five year accord on good neighbourly relations and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s appeal to leave behind a legacy of cooperation and not feud and conflict.

